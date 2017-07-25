It’s War! Kailyn Lowry Rips ‘Fake’ Javi Marroquin After Feuding With His Girlfriend

Kailyn Lowry is spending the final days of her pregnancy slamming her ex-husband! The Teen Mom 2 star continued her feud with Javi Marroquin after ripping his new girlfriend earlier this week. Marroquin is fighting back against his baby mama exclusively to RadarOnline.com.

On this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Marroquin, 24, tried to greet his ex-wife with a hug when he entered her home.

“Don’t touch me,” she screamed. “Don’t be fake!”

When she received backlash over social media for her cold behavior, she tweeted, “I’m not mean. I say how I feel.”

She then added, “I’m just not gona be fake when the cameras are rolling. I’m not gona defend myself anymore after this, but like I said I had a hard year so bye.”

But Marroquin refused to fight back, as he exclusively told Radar, “I hope one day she knows I have her back regardless.”

Over the weekend, Marroquin went jet skiing in South Carolina with his new girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

“Lmaooooo reminds me of the time we went jet skiing in SC,” she tweeted.

Marroquin told Radar of her dig, “I had an amazing weekend. I don’t know why she tweeted that to be honest.”

Lowry announced her divorce from Marroquin in May 2016 while he was deployed by the Air Force. One of the reasons for their split was because she didn’t want to have another child.

Then in February, Radar broke the news that Lowry, 25, is currently expecting her third child with her third baby daddy Chris Lopez. She is mother to Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 3, with Marroquin.

Unfortunately for Lowry, the couple split around the time she learned she was expecting.

“Kail became a relationship of convenience for him,” a source close to Lowry told Radar. “He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different and things didn’t work out so they went their separate ways.”

