Kailyn Lowry ‘Stressed Out’ Over ‘Complicated’ High-Risk Pregnancy Days Before Birth

Kailyn Lowry will welcome her third child any day now, but her baby joy has been plagued with fear. In a Teen Mom 2 deleted scene, Lowry reveals the scary details of her high-risk pregnancy.

“I’m about to be 14 weeks,” Lowry, 25, told a friend. “I still get nervous.”

She explained how her pregnancy is considered “high risk.”

“Isaac was early and then plus all the complications I’ve had,” she said. “[My doctor] is afraid of me going into preterm labor. I’m really, really stressed.”

As Radar readers know, Lowry’s pregnancy with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez was “not planned,” but “not prevented.”

“I was told I can’t carry anymore children,” she told Jo Rivera, the father of her oldest son Isaac, on a previous episode. “I was told I was going to have to go through fertility treatment and IVF. Even now I’m nervous I’m going to have another miscarriage.”

Fortunately for Lowry, she did not go into preterm labor. She has even expressed her frustration over Twitter about not giving birth yet.

“I’m convinced I’m never having the baby and it’s all a dream,” she tweeted on July 30. “I feel no progress here.”

Lowry has also been dealing with baby daddy drama, as Lopez hasn’t been involved her pregnancy.

“Kail became a relationship of convenience for him,” a source close to Lowry told Radar of their split. “He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different and things didn’t work out so they went their separate ways.”

A source close to Lowry revealed that despite their differences, she is going to notify him when she goes into labor.

“She wants to give him the opportunity to see his child being born,” the source said. “She never said Chris couldn’t be involved with his child. She would hope he would want that, but she won’t force it or chase him to do so.”

