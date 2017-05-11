‘Free Shamu!’ Farrah Abraham’s Man Slams Kailyn Lowry For Having Three Baby Daddies

Farrah Abraham’s boyfriend Simon Saran is always firing shots at the cast of Teen Mom OG – and his latest victim is Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry! The MTV stars bashed each other over Twitter in the nastiest feud of the franchise.

The fight started when fans blasted Abraham for owning a mini horse as a pet. When Saran told a fan to protest sea world, a hater responded, “Sea world is at @KailLowry’s house, right?”

That’s when Saran fired, “Sure, if you are looking to free Shamu!”

Lowry, 25, ripped back, “Shamu is almost as wide as your girlfriend’s vag.”

When Saran responded, “Or as wide as the door your baby daddy ran through when he heard you were pregnant! Got a baby by buster lol,” Lowry jabbed, “At least he didn’t have curtains to run through.”

Saran fired back, “Girl everyone has ran through you!”

But the feud didn’t stop here, as Lowry tweeted, “Bc I’m a hoe & white trash right? I’ve heard it all. You can get your balls out of Farrah’s purse now.”

Saran continued, “Nope no one ever said that. You just implied that yourself.”

When Lowry didn’t respond, he fired, “Roll call! Line em up! Probably 100 mother f**kers in that lineup. That whole damn football team.”

As Radar readers know, Lowry is currently expecting her third child with her third baby daddy. She is mother to Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Lowry recently fought with Abraham, 25, while on the red carpet for the MTV Movie Awards.

“I didn’t see Farrah, but her outfit was cute,” she sarcastically told The Dirty of Abraham’s Bollywood-inspired Lehenga. “It’s not a costume party, but whatever. I’m not sure why it would offend people, but she already did that costume thing at the VMA’s last year. It’s old.”

Abraham then told the website when she heard the comments, “Was she even invited? Her look of being pregnant has been done and is old. Stop getting knocked up by randoms.”

