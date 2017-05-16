‘He Never Loved Her!’ Pregnant Kailyn Lowry DUMPED By Baby Daddy

Kailyn Lowry will be a single mother when she welcomes her third child in just a few weeks – and her baby daddy’s involvement in their child’s life is still up in the air. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal what forced Chris Lopez to abandon the Teen Mom 2 star during her pregnancy.

Lowry, 25, and Lopez, 23, met at Delaware State University. The two were friends before their relationship turned romantic months after Lowry filed for divorce from ex-husband Javi Marroquin in December 2015.

“That’s when they took their relationship to the next level,” a source close to Lowry told Radar. “They kept things very private, but things were good.”

Their relationship unfortunately turned toxic after Lowry learned she was expecting, as the source claimed Lopez “knew exactly what he was doing” when he helped her conceive.

“Kail became a relationship of convenience for him,” the source said. “He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different and things didn’t work out so they went their separate ways.”

The mother of Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 3, with Marroquin “truly loved him” when they were together.

“Kail was very upset when they broke up,” the source explained. “But she has never said anything bad about him. She wishes him the best and hopes he’s genuinely happy with his life.”

As Radar readers know, Lowry confirmed that Lopez is the father of her third child earlier this month after months of keeping his identity a secret.

Lowry revealed that Lopez might not be involved in their child’s life either.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” Lowry wrote on her personal blog. “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

But Lopez may be forced to step up, as Marroquin is currently presumed the father of the unborn child.

“Delaware law states that the ex-husband is presumed the father of a child if the child is born less than 300 days after the divorce,” New York Attorney Brooke A. Camhi, who is not licensed in Delaware, told Radar.

For Marroquin, 24, to not be recognized as the father of her child, he must file a valid denial of paternity with the Office of Vital Statistics. In addition, Lopez must file a valid acknowledgement of paternity to “discharge the presumed father from all rights and duties of a parent,” Statute 8-305 reads.

Marroquin confirmed to Radar that he has not filed a valid denial of paternity with the Office of Vital Statistics.

Lowry’s Attorney David J. Bever, Esq exclusively told Radar that Lowry will request a hearing on paternity if they refuse to cooperate.

