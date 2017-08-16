Kailyn Lowry Doesn’t Want Baby Daddy To Have A Relationship With Newborn Son

Although Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin continues to be involved in his former stepson Isaac’s life, she doesn’t want him to have a relationship with her newborn son. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, the Teen Mom 2 star reveals why Marroquin won’t be a father figure to her son with Chris Lopez.

Lowry, 25, gave birth to her third son, who she has yet to name, with ex-boyfriend Lopez on August 5. She is also mother to Isaac, 7, with ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 3,with ex-husband Marroquin.

“I don’t see a reason for him to be involved other than knowing and acknowledging that this is Lincoln’s half sibling,” Lowry told Radar. “That being said, on my end, there is no bad blood. But I don’t think there is any reason for him to necessarily be involved.”

Lowry, who has had a tumultuous relationship with Marroquin since their May 2016 split, claims he did reach out to her when she gave birth.

“I didn’t ask how he was handling it,” she said. “But he did say congratulations.”

He previously told Radar, “I won’t have a relationship with the new baby.”

Although the two have insisted he will not be involved, Radar exclusively reported that the legal responsibility does fall on Marroquin.

“Delaware law states that the ex-husband is presumed the father of a child if the child is born less than 300 days after the divorce,” Attorney Brooke A. Camhi, who is not licensed in Delaware, told Radar.

For Marroquin to not be recognized as the father of the child, he must file a valid denial of paternity with the Office of Vital Statistics. In addition, Lopez must file a valid acknowledgement of paternity to “discharge the presumed father from all rights and duties of a parent,” Statue 8-305 reads.

Lowry insisted the legal situation would be worked out.

“Javi is not the father,” she told Radar. “Chris is the father so I think we’re all going to work together to make sure everything is taken care of and that that’s established.”

The pregnancy came as a betrayal for Marroquin, as they divorced after nearly four years of marriage because she didn’t want to have another child with him. He also accused her of cheating on him while he was deployed by the Air Force.

As for Lopez, he was uninvolved in Lowry’s pregnancy. Despite their estranged relationship, she insisted he would be there for their son.

“Every child deserves their dad,” Lowry said. “I’m hopeful. I’m positive he’ll be around.”

She added, “I think he has been as supportive as he can. He does the best to his ability even though it doesn’t necessarily meet the standards of what everyone else expects of him. I think people need to keep that in mind.”

