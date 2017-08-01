‘I Lost My Mind!’ Kailyn Lowry RIPS MTV For ‘Provoking’ Son To Cry On ‘Teen Mom’

Kailyn Lowry and Chelsea Houska always slam their baby daddies on Teen Mom 2, but now they’re feuding with MTV! The stars ripped the series for manipulating storylines and bad editing.

On this week’s episode, Lowry’s son Isaac breaks down in tears because his family doesn’t live together. Lowry split from Isaac‘s father Jo Rivera and divorced Javi Marroquin, the father of her youngest son Lincoln.

“They provoked the scene with Isaac crying at dinner,” she tweeted. “And I lost my mind!”

When a fan said that it looked like Isaac was coached during the scene, she responded, “Yep!”

She then tweeted, “Let’s talk about how bad the timeline is off tonight. The wall paint and how it flips from mint to yellow back to mint.”

Houska also called out the series for fakery. On the episode, she explained how her daughter Aubree is jealous of Houska’s newborn son Watson, and that it’s taking away from Cole DeBoer‘s experience as a new father.

“Just a little something that irked me about the show tonight,” Houska tweeted. “There’s a part where I say, “I feel like it’s taking away from Cole’s experience.’ That was taken out of context from a different convo and added in that scene for some reason.”

This isn’t the first time stars of the show have called out producers for fakery.

Last season, Houska fought with her mom when she asked if Aubree is excited to have DeBoer as her stepdad.

“Obviously crabby in the scene with my mom BUT they left out the convo before this where she kept talking about Aubs’ dad in front of her,” she tweeted. “Then I just felt like she was pushing the ‘new dad’ stuff and Aubs was uncomfortable.”

On the same episode, Lowry called out MTV when her son Isaac became upset that his half-brother Lincoln was leaving to stay with his dad.

“They left out the fact that Linc was going to another country too,” she clarified.

