Kailyn Lowry BANS Deadbeat Baby Daddy From Seeing Son – Inside Their Paternity Battle

Kailyn Lowry is heading back to court – and this time it’s against her third baby daddy Chris Lopez! A source exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that the Teen Mom 2 star is banning Lopez from seeing their son Lux Russell until he acknowledges paternity.

“My guess is he won’t acknowledge paternity so she can’t file for child support,” an insider close to Lowry told Radar. “They give a form in the hospital, but he didn’t sign it.”

The source claimed that Lowry is now taking legal action to ensure her baby daddy steps up as a father.

“Her lawyer drew something up and they are going through the court because he doesn’t have any rights to Lux without signing,” the insider said. “He’s not seeing the baby right now for those reasons.”

The source added that Lowry and Lopez’s on-again, off-again relationship is finally over.

“Chris did nothing but cheat on her,” the insider said.

Lopez’s behavior even seems to have forced Lowry to give their son her last name instead of his.

She told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, “It took me so long to name the baby because I was trying to work with Chris to agree on the name. But we just couldn’t agree. Until we ended things [between us] for good and I decided I would just pick something I loved and he agreed to the first name prior to me deciding it would be the name for sure.”

The insider told Radar that Lowry “doesn’t know what he thinks” about the baby’s last name.

In September, Lowry praised Lopez’s skills as a father.

“When he has the baby he does a really good job,” she told Radar. “He’s very hands-on when he is with him. I tell him all the time that I’m shocked and impressed. It’s not really what I expected. I never knew him around babies.”

The two split soon after Lowry learned she was expecting. At the time of her pregnancy, she feared he wouldn’t be involved in their son’s life.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” the MTV star wrote. “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

