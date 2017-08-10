Kailyn Lowry Tells All On Her Baby Boy’s Name!

Kailyn Lowry‘s newborn son with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez left the hospital without a name, but has she finally picked a moniker for her baby boy? In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, the Teen Mom 2 star is telling all on picking the perfect name for her son.

Lowry, 25, welcomed her third son on Saturday, August 5 at 3 a.m. She was spotted leaving Bayhealth Kent General Hospital days later with Lopez on Monday, August 7.

“We don’t have a baby name at all and we don’t have any ideas either,” Lowry told Radar.

Although the MTV star asked Twitter followers to help her choose among the names Murphy, Ripkin, Griffin, Nixon and Silas, she revealed that they are no longer top contenders.

“Everything we thought we liked doesn’t fit him,” she said.

Lowry explained that she has 30 days to pick a name for her son. Until then, she continues to refer to her newborn as “Baby No Name” and “Baby Lo.”

Lowry has struggled with choosing a baby name for her son throughout her pregnancy, as she often asked fans for suggestions.

She revealed over Twitter on August 9 the names her sons Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, suggested.

“Isaac said the name Murphy was ‘eh, ok… for a dog,’ and also suggested Francis,” she tweeted. “Linc is still adamant about naming Baby Lo ‘climber.'”

Lowry expressed to Radar her joy of welcoming another boy despite the baby name drama.

“Boys are all I know so I think it worked out for the better,” she said. “I always said I couldn’t picture myself with anything other than boys so I think it worked out.”

At the time of the interview, her sons had not met their baby brother.

“Lincoln and Isaac haven’t met him yet,” she said. “But now that we’re home and adjusted I think they’ll come meet him shortly. They’re super excited. Javi keeps texting that Lincoln is excited so I’m excited for them to meet him.”

