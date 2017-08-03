Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Accuses Her Of Faking Pregnancy Drama: ‘It’s All For TV!’

Kailyn Lowry’s third baby daddy Chris Lopez has stayed out of the spotlight ever since RadarOnline.com broke the news of her pregnancy – until now! The father of the Teen Mom 2 star’s third child is firing back against Lowry and the show.

On this week’s episode, Lowry opened up about her pregnancy with her ex-boyfriend.

“I was told I can’t carry anymore children,” she told Jo Rivera, the father of her oldest son Isaac. “I was told I was going to have to go through fertility treatment and IVF. Even now I’m nervous I’m going to have another miscarriage.”

She then explained that while the pregnancy was “not planned,” it also was “not prevented.”

“He knew I wanted a baby,” she said. “He’s a big boy. He knows how to pull out!”

PHOTOS: Kailyn’s Jealous Rage Over Javi’s Steamy Bedroom Photos With New Girlfriend EXPOSED!

After the episode aired, Lopez turned to Twitter to bash his baby mama.

“Just seen that dumb a** show,” he tweeted. “That s**t is all for TV.”

He added, “Ppl shouldn’t talk about things they really don’t know about lol.”

As Radar exclusively reported, the pregnant mother-of-two has been on the outs with her third baby daddy.

PHOTOS: Abandoned By ‘Daddy?’ Kailyn’s Ex Javi Spends Night With Son Lincoln – But Not Isaac!

“Kail became a relationship of convenience for him,” a source close to Lowry told Radar. “He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different and things didn’t work out so they went their separate ways.”

Despite their rocky relationship, Lowry, who is due any day now, will notify him when she goes into labor.

“She wants to give him the opportunity to see his child being born,” the source said. “She never said Chris couldn’t be involved with his child. She would hope he would want that, but she won’t force it or chase him to do so.”

What do you think of Lopez’s comments? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.