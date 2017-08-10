Kailyn Lowry Drops Custody & Child Support Bombshell – Is She Taking Chris To Court?

Kailyn Lowry has fought with her baby daddies Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin regarding child support and custody over the years. Now with third baby daddy Chris Lopez in the mix, the Teen Mom 2 star is revealing exclusively to RadarOnline.com how they plan to co-parent their son without drama.

Lowry, 25, explained how they have not come up with a custody schedule for their son, who they have yet to name.

“He has school and work,” she said of Lopez. “I’m able to be home right now so I’ll have the baby most of the time. I told him he could see the baby whenever he wants.”

As for child support, Lowry revealed that she’s “not even thinking about it” at the moment.

Despite her rocky relationship with her ex-boyfriend throughout her pregnancy, she did list him on the newborn’s birth certificate because “that’s his dad.”

With Lowry sharing custody of her son Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Rivera and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Marroquin, she insisted her three sons will spend enough time together.

“I’m not worried,” she said. “The kids go to their dads on their weekends and I have them on the same weeks. We’ll work something out for them to be together.”

As Radar reported, Lopez’s involvement in their son’s life was up in the air throughout her pregnancy, as they split around the time she learned she was expecting.

Despite being uninvolved in her pregnancy, Lopez did show up for the birth.

“I was always hoping he would come,” Lowry told Radar. “Just based on how our relationship has been there was always a question whether he would have his phone on him or would he be at work. I’m so glad that he came.”

She believes Lopez will continue to be involved in their son’s life.

“I think every child deserves their dad,” she said. “I’m hopeful, I’m positive he’ll be around.”

Lowry gave birth to her third child on Saturday, August 5 at 3 a.m.

They left Bayhealth Kent General Hospital in Dover, Delaware days later with Lopez on Monday, August 7.

