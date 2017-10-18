Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Has Been Abusive Towards Her, Insider Claims

Kailyn Lowry‘s tumultuous relationship with her baby daddy Chris Lopez has turned dangerous, an insider claims. RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on the abuse allegations against the Teen Mom 2 star’s ex-boyfriend.

“There has been abuse against Kail on more than one occasion,” a source close to Lowry, 25, told Radar.

Despite the alleged abuse, Lowry is dedicated to “finding a safe way for him to have a relationship with his son.”

But the bad dad accusations don’t end with the abuse claims.

PHOTOS: 13 Reasons Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Ended Their Rocky Marriage

“Chris is literally the most unmotivated person she’s ever met in her life,” the insider said. “He has no plans and works maybe three times a week if that. He has never bought anything for the baby except maybe a box of diapers one time.”

As Radar exclusively reported, Lowry banned Lopez from seeing their son after he refused to acknowledge paternity.

“My guess is he won’t acknowledge paternity so she can’t file for child support,” an insider close to Lowry told Radar. “They give a form in the hospital, but he didn’t sign it.”

The source continued, “Her lawyer drew something up and they are going through the court because he doesn’t have any rights to Lux without signing. He’s not seeing the baby right now for those reasons.”

PHOTOS: The Ring Is Off! Kailyn Lowry’s Bare Finger Confirms Divorce

Lowry and Lopez split soon after she learned she was expecting their child. The two talked on and off throughout their pregnancy.

In September, Lowry praised Lopez for adapting well to fatherhood.

“When he has the baby he does a really good job,” she said. “He’s very hands-on when he is with him. I tell him all the time that I’m shocked and impressed. It’s not really what I expected. I never knew him around babies.”

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was the first to report on the abuse allegations, citing claims that Lopez became violent while Kail was holding their son Lux, who they welcomed in August.

“Some of the film crew noticed a hole was punched in Kail’s garage door,” a source told The Ashley. “She confided in someone on the crew that Chris did it. Nothing was filmed about it, though.”

Lopez did not respond to Radar’s request for comment.

Do the abuse claims shock you? Tell us in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.