Justin Timberlake Signs Non-Nudity Clause Ahead Of Super Bowl Performance

Fans will no longer be seeing much of hunky singer/actor Justin Timberlake, 36, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A source told Straight Shuter that Timberlake – who’s now happily married to Jessica Biel – has signed his contract to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, but now that contract includes a non-nudity clause.

“The last time Justin performed was with Janet Jackson, 51, and he nipple was exposed to the world,” stated the source. “Now the NFL wants to make sure that never happens again.”

Putting a nudity clause in his contract is the only responsible thing to do,” added the insider.

