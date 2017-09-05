Shocking Confession: Joy-Anna Duggar’s In-Law Tells All On Shotgun Wedding Scandal

Joy-Anna Duggar has yet to respond to the accusations that she conceived her child with husband Austin Forsyth before marriage, but her in-laws aren’t staying silent on the scandal! Forsyth’s brother-in-law dropped a bombshell regarding the rumors exclusively to RadarOnline.com.

The shotgun wedding rumors kicked off when they moved their wedding up from October 28 to May 26, 2017.

When Duggar and Austin announced their pregnancy last week after only three months of marriage, her large baby bump left fans suspicious.

PHOTOS: The Stars Of ’19 Kids & Counting’ Flaunt Cringeworthy PDA

Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Joy-Anna, told Radar that she looks “four to five months pregnant” based on the bump photos she shared on social media.

The couple even admitted to breaking courtship rules in the past.

Austin touched his then-girlfriend’s hand while renovating a home even though couples are not allowed to hold hands until they are engaged.

When Duggar accepted his marriage proposal, she gave him a full hug instead of a side hug.

PHOTOS: Meet The Duggars! The Juiciest Secrets Of All 28 Family Members Exposed

“We’re humans and sometimes we don’t always abide perfectly by our rules,” he said during a Counting On reunion special. “We try. That was a real hard try.”

Forsyth’s brother-in-law Robert exclusively told RadarOnline.com of the shotgun wedding scandal, “I’ve heard those rumors, but they’re not true. People are too nosy.”

He then said of the pregnancy, “I guess it’s great. I’m very excited.”

As Radar recently reported, a Duggar family insider revealed that they do not like her husband.

PHOTOS: Amy Duggar Explodes On Husband For Hurting Their Cat: ‘I Do Not Want Kids With You’

“There has been a lot of talk about the character of her new husband Austin,” the source told Radar. “He was more of a rebel child.”

The insider continued that Joy-Anna’s sister-in-law Anna, who is married to her disgraced brother Josh, was especially “disappointed in his character.”

“He was immature, arrogant and lacked experience,” the insider revealed.

But as for the Forsyth family, they don’t feel the same about Joy-Anna.

“I love her,” Robert said. “She fits very well in the family.”

Do you think the couple conceived before the wedding? Tell us in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.