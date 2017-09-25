Jailbird Joe Giudice Scores Huge Victory In Explosive Prison Lawsuit

Joe Giudice isn’t closer to becoming a free man yet, but RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that he already scored a win in his lawsuit against the U.S. Bureau of Prisons!

A federal judge signed an order allowing for his case to continue, noting that its dismissal is “not warranted.” A copy of the RHONJ star’s petition will be copied and sent to the Civil Division Chief at the United States Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Bureau of Prisons will be given 45 days to respond to the suit as well.

PHOTOS: ‘You Gotta Lie!’ Teresa And Joe Giudice’s 30 Most Shocking Quotes About Their Fraud Charges & Financial Issues

The judge also gave Joe 30 days to reply to the answer once it is received, and the U.S. Bureau of Prisons will need to file a written notice with the court within seven days from when he is released.

READ THE COURT DOCS!

Radar reported that Joe, 45, first filed suit earlier this month, claiming that he was being “improperly denied” access to programs that could reduce his sentence by over a year.

Teresa’s husband is currently serving a 41-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, bankruptcy fraud and failure to file tax returns. He will be released from custody on March 14, 2019, and his full sentence will end on August 21, 2019.

PHOTOS: On The Prowl! Joe Giudice Met Strip Club Vixen At This ‘Raunchy’ Go Go Bar — 10 Photos Of The Scene Inside

But, the couple may not be together when he becomes a free man! Radar reported that the reality stars started heading towards a divorce after Teresa only visited him “a handful of times” because “she’s loving her independence.” Instead, she’s been spending her time with a new man.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.