Joaquin Phoenix Clashes with New Girlfriend Rooney Mara’s Family!

Football season is bound to be awkward for Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara.

The actor is on a crusade to get the NFL to stop using leather footballs — much to the irritation of his girlfriend’s family.

“With Rooney’s mom’s family owning the Steelers and her dad’s side founding the New York Giants, Joaquin sees this as his chance to make a real difference,” a friend spilled.

“He’s been bombarding them with emails about man-made alternatives to the traditional cowhide footballs used by the NFL.”

Joaquin, 42 — who produced the Netflix documentary “What the Health,” grew up in a strict vegan and activist-minded home.

“Rooney’s family forced themselves to be polite in their responses —but they’re totally laughing behind his back,” said the source.

“They think he’s a total hippie with an overinflated ego — who in their right mind thinks they can go up against the NFL?”