‘Return To Amish’ Star Jeremiah Divorcing Carmela After Domestic Violence Arrest

Return to single life! Jeremiah Raber revealed in a video rant that he is divorcing his wife Carmela after he was arrested for domestic violence in April.

“I finally got smart,” the Return To Amish star said in a Periscope video. “I finally did it. As of today, a half hour ago, I am single as f**k! I told her to get the f**k out of the house. I’m done with her, no more. We’re going through a divorce. I’m proud to say I stood up and kicked her out.”

As Radar reported, Jeremiah, 37, was arrested on April 22 after a verbal dispute with his wife of one year.

Carmela told officers that he made “several threats to cause [her] harm.”

She showed cops “several large bruises on her legs and arms” that were allegedly caused by her husband “striking her with a closed fist.”

He exclusively told Radar at the time, “As of now I have nothing really to say other then the real truth will come out in the end. This is not a one-way street. It goes both ways and I have the evidence to prove it and it will be released soon enough.”

In the video, he said of the arrest, “As far as this s**t where me laying my hands on her…I was wrong for doing some of it… some of it was not true. I have pictures. I have video of her hitting me. I have pictures of her destroying the house that I never put out. There is a lot of s**t I didn’t put out. I figured I would be the bigger person and not say a word.”

He then accused her of overspending, as he was forced to lend her $1,100 to drive from Washington to Florida with her child.

“She demanded at one point I give her full control of my paychecks,” he said. “I told her to get out and never come back.”

Carmela responded to the video with a Facebook post.

“I’m hurt no lies but I will never put myself through what I’ve been through these few years,” she wrote. “It was a living nightmare. I lost everything my home my belongings, my self-esteem, I wanted a family I wanted to grow old with someone. I did the best I could and my self-esteem got so low as it was beat out of me. I will no longer speak in the past but move forward because remembering is so painful and why relive it. I’ve even had to lie to cover stuff up and smiled through the pain and when people ask me how I am, I hope god forgives me. Thank you for praying for me and my family.”

