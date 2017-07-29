Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Bond With Each Others Kids Despite Cheating Scandal – Details

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are playing ‘happy families’ these days.

This is despite RadarOnline.com’s report that the former baseball legend had been accused of seeing fitness trainer Lauren Hunter behind J’Lo’s back.

He refused to comment on the allegations while the American Idol judge did not believe them too.

Despite all these stories the couple have recently embarked on a massive week-long celebration of both their birthdays this week.

And Lopez, 48, has been keen to get their kids involved too.

On Friday she shared a throwback photo to Instagram from her birthday bash on Monday– this featured a smiling Rodriguez, 42, cuddling up to his daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, plus Lopez twins Max and Emme both 8.

“This…” the singer captioned the adorable moment, adding a heart emoji afterwards.

The pair has been inseparable this summer despite the cheating rumors with many insiders predicting that they will get engaged sooner than later.

