Explosive Feud! Jenelle ‘Crosses The Line Of Moral Consciousness,’ Nathan Claims

Jenelle Evans’ baby daddy Nathan Griffith is lashing out at his ex in a twisted fight over drug accusations and abuse charges, telling RadarOnline.com exclusively that she crossed a line by harassing his new girlfriend.

The MTV Teen Mom 2 star posted a scathing “review” about Ashley Landhart, an employee of a drug addiction treatment center, online.

“DO NOT GO HERE! Make sure Ashley Landhart is not your addiction counselor. I had to report her for accusing myself of being on drugs and my fiancé. This counselor got on social media posting horrible things about myself,” Evans wrote.

Griffith told Radar exclusively that he was “appalled” by the mother of their child, three-year-old Kaiser.

“I, however, am very disappointed. Ash never made a direct tweet nor did she accuse Jenelle of being on drugs. I’m just appalled how an individual can stoop so low. I shouldn’t be astonished though because there have been many times Jenelle crosses that line of moral consciousness.”

Griffith gave Radar specific examples of Evans’ egregious behavior.

“She told my brother she wished he died in combat. She made reference of my brother’s best friend’s death in combat. She was battering and bullying my best friend online, ruining a great relationship and bond for almost two years (we have reconnected since then).”

Evans, who is engaged to David Eason and just had her third child, dismissed Griffith’s complaints to Radar. “I don’t know why they keep talking about me and David. I just keep asking both of them to stop and they won’t!”

Griffith went on to reveal even more examples of Evans’ shocking behavior to Radar. “Calling the cops and manipulating the system to cry wolf on the one she abused instead of noticing that she is the abuser in the situation. Continually to harass and stalk my love life to which lead to assaulting my ex numerous times. Constantly threatening me to not see my son because she knows that’s the only way she can get to me.”

Griffith told Radar the final reason he was “distraught” over Evans’ attacks against Landhart. “Even though I could go on, throwing my girlfriend’s kindness back in her face when she has reached out several times to her to come to a resolution. Then, continued to talk crap about Ashley just because she was defending the person she loves online. Then, Jenelle carries on to mess with that woman’s job. I am very distraught that once again, a woman has to face the wrath of my ex fiancée for the simple fact of being associated with me.”

