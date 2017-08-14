Back To Prison? Jenelle Evans’ Fiance In Court For Violating Protective Order

Jenelle Evans’ baby daddy avoided heading back to jail last week in his domestic violence protective order violation case, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively .

David Eason was found guilty of violating the order in 2016 when he saw his young son in a grocery store and hugged him. The judge sentenced him to whopping 60 days in jail, but before he could do his time he filed an appeal and the sentence was thrown out.

The troubled Teen Mom 2 star’s fiancé had a court date on August 7 and the New Hanover County Clerk of Court told Radar that the case was continued.

According to the arrest warrant from the 2016 incident obtained by Radar, the child’s grandmother and aunt became “frightened” when Eason “grabbed” his son after he was told to move away from him.

“Defendant was in the same location as his child, who was out with his grandmother and aunt when defendant approached and hugged [his child],” the warrant stated.

Eason’s ex-girlfriend had obtained the protective order against him on October 2015 after a volatile relationship.

As Radar readers know, Eason and Evans’ ex-husband, Courtland Rogers, were prison pals when he was serving time for breaking and entering, larceny, drug paraphernalia possession and injury to property.

The New Hanover County Clerk told Radar that Eason’s new trial date was still pending and was not yet scheduled by the court. Stay with Radar for updates to the story.

