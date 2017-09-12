Jean Claude Van Damme’s Youngest Son Arrested After Threatening Roommate With Knife!

Jean Claude Van Damme‘s youngest son was just arrested in Arizona for holding his roommate at knife point, RadarOnline.com has learned.

21-year-old Nicholas Van Varenberg was captured by cops 20 minutes after they had checked on him for having hurt his hand punching an elevator.

PHOTOS: WATCH Shocking Video Of El Chapo’s Son Held At Gunpoint!

There was a trail of blood leading to his room after he hurt himself in the violent act, but moments later his roommate rushed downstairs saying he had also threatened him with a knife.

Apart from the weapon, police found marihuana inside the room.

Van Varenberg was accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

PHOTOS AT THE SCENE: Kardashian Held At Gunpoint In Paris Hotel — Inside Her Night From Hell!

He is the son of Van Damme, 56, and his fourth wife, Darcy LaPier, 52.

Stay with Radar for updates on the incident.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.