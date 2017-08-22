Ego Exposed

Jealousy Destroys Chris Pratt And Anna Faris’ Fairytale Marriage

‘As his waist got smaller, his head got bigger!” saysa source.

Hollywood wrecked the storybook marriage of Anna Faris and Chris Pratt!

 As Chris’ career skyrocketed, Anna was consumed with jealousy — and now the two will fight over their $50 million fortune in divorce court, sources say.

 When they met in 2007, Chris was a 300-pound fatty who admitted: “I was impotent, fatigued, emotionally depressed.”

 But he transformed into a rock-hard action star in “Jurassic World” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” — and began drawing women like flies!

 “As Chris’s waist got smaller, his head got bigger,” tattled a source.

 “Meanwhile, poor Anna was left alone for months at a time and was literally starving for his attention!”

 Insiders said Anna hit her breaking point over 38-year-old Chris’ steamy sex scenes with Jennifer Lawrence, 27, in the sci-fi flick “Passengers.”

 “Jennifer assured her that she had nothing to worry about, but Anna never trusted her,” said a source.

 “In the end, Anna had enough of Chris’ absence and wild ways.”

