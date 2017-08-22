Jealousy Destroys Chris Pratt And Anna Faris’ Fairytale Marriage

Hollywood wrecked the storybook marriage of Anna Faris and Chris Pratt!

As Chris’ career skyrocketed, Anna was consumed with jealousy — and now the two will fight over their $50 million fortune in divorce court, sources say.

When they met in 2007, Chris was a 300-pound fatty who admitted: “I was impotent, fatigued, emotionally depressed.”

But he transformed into a rock-hard action star in “Jurassic World” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” — and began drawing women like flies!

“As Chris’s waist got smaller, his head got bigger,” tattled a source.

“Meanwhile, poor Anna was left alone for months at a time and was literally starving for his attention!”

Insiders said Anna hit her breaking point over 38-year-old Chris’ steamy sex scenes with Jennifer Lawrence, 27, in the sci-fi flick “Passengers.”

“Jennifer assured her that she had nothing to worry about, but Anna never trusted her,” said a source.

“In the end, Anna had enough of Chris’ absence and wild ways.”