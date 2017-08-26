Jay-Z Explains The Names He And Beyonce Gave Their Twins

Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce chose bold, unusual names for their twins.

And the rapper has finally explained why they selected Rumi for their daughter and Sir for their son.

Reflecting on the June twin birth of their second and third kids, Jay-Z, 47, told Rap Radar in a Friday podcast that “Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter.

“Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir,” Jay-Z said.

PHOTOS: Me & You & Xenu? Jay Z & Beyonce Dine With Tina Knowles and New Scientologist Husband Richard Lawson — 10 Photos Of The Date

The “Empire State of Mind” singer is going on tour soon, but said he planned out his dad time.

“I booked the tour for October so I could have at least four months to just really bond and see their fingers and s*** like that,” Jay-Z said.

“They’ll be with me [on tour] anyway, but I’m just saying, like, [I needed] a space where I’m not doing anything,” right now, he confided.

“I’m just focused on them. I’m not thinking about a show at night or anything like that. That’s why the tour is so far away from the release of the album.”

Jay-Z and Beyonce, 35, also have another daughter, Blue Ivy, 5, who wound up rapping freestyle on his new album, 4:44, while they were in the recording studio together.

PHOTOS: Beyonce & Jay Z Make A Shocking Decision To Save Their Marriage

The star bragged about Blue taking after her musical parents, “She got the headphones and she climbed on the little stool, and then she just started rapping. I was like, ‘Oh, s***.’ I have [her full freestyle] on my phone. Five minutes! Five minutes of her doing that.

Jay-Z added, “She kept doing that ‘boom shakalaka, boom shakalaka.’ I was like, ‘Oh, she understands the concept of a hook,'” he said. “She’s 5, and she understands the concept of a hook. I was like, ‘What the f*** is going on here?’ One of the great memories.”

As Radar has reported, Jay-Z and Beyonce recently had a romantic sushi date in Hollywood as they get back to normal after the birth of the twins.

PHOTOS: Kimye Leaves Kids At Home As They Attend Jay Z & Beyonce Daughter’s Birthday Party

According to reports, the couple’s bundles of joy Rumi and Sir were born at 5:13 a.m. on June 13, with Rumi arriving first and Sir shortly thereafter, birth certificate details revealed.

According to Radar sources, despite their joy, Jay-Z and the “Lemonade” diva are done having children and will not try for a fourth child. “Bey and Jay are definitely not having and more kids and he has been making this very clear to everyone who has asked,” a source said.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.