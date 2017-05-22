Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright In ‘Rocky Territory’ After Filming Spinoff

Will Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor put a ring on girlfriend Brittany Cartwright’s finger — or will he show her the door?

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Taylor, 37, is being “pressured” to propose to Cartwright, 28, and he’s getting cold feet after filming Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky with her family.

“Jax and Brittany had a hiccup with their relationship because of the show,” a source close to the couple told Radar. “He said he wants to marry her, but he’s not ready.”

According to the insider, Cartwright’s overbearing southern clan hounded him to ask for her hand, and it sent the couple into “rocky territory.”

As Radar previously reported, Cartwright uprooted her life in the country to move in with Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR bartender in Los Angeles. But the tables were turned when they settled in with her family in Kentucky for a spinoff to air later this summer.

The relationship has been a rollercoaster for months, as Cartwright struggles with rumors of her man’s gay past and possible cheating.

Cartwright’s mom Sherri pressured Taylor into going to church and considering marriage on the last season of Vanderpump Rules as well.

Taylor promised Cartwright he would propose soon at Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s wedding.

