Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Javi Marroquin Snubs Her After She Gives Birth?

Kailyn Lowry‘s ex-husband Javi Marroquin, the father of her second son, Lincoln, is sitting on the sidelines when it comes to the Teen Mom 2 star giving birth to her third child —by baby daddy Chris Lopez— Radar has learned.

Marroquin hasn’t said anything on social media about Lowry’s newborn with another father and told Radar in an exclusive interview, “I’m glad everything went well for her.” But he added, referring to himself and little Lincoln, “And we haven’t seen the baby yet.”

As Radar has reported, Lowry, 25, gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday.

PHOTOS: 13 Reasons Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Ended Their Rocky Marriage

And she’s tweeted that she still hasn’t come up with a name for the newborn.

Despite the happy news as Lowry, 25, gave birth to her third child, as Radar has previously reported, there has been pregnancy drama involving the baby daddy, her ex-boyfriend Lopez.

Lopez recently bashed Lowry after she said on Teen Mom 2 that the pregnancy was “not planned” but also “not prevented.”

PHOTOS: Rape, Abortions, STDs, Homelessness: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s 15 Most Shocking Secrets and Scandals Revealed

Meanwhile, Lowry raises two other boys, one with ex-beau Jo Rivera and her second, Lincoln, with Marroquin, 24.

Lowry and Marroquin ended their marriage last year after four years.

He’s moved on and is dating galpal Lauren Comeau.

PHOTOS: Lovers’ Quarrel! Kailyn’s Gal Pal Has Meltdown While Lowry Parties With Other Women

As Radar has reported, Lowry waited months before revealing the identity of her third baby daddy as Lopez. She finally confirmed that Lopez is the father when she responded to Radar’s story speculating that it could be Lopez over Twitter.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.