‘It’s Sad!’ Javi Marroquin Rips Kail For Shacking Up With ANOTHER Man While Pregnant

Kailyn Lowry and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin may be on good terms after their tumultuous divorce – but that doesn’t mean he agrees with her decisions. The Teen Mom 2 dad exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com his thoughts on her steamy bedroom photo with another man.

Lowry, 25, posted a now-deleted Snapchat photo of her in bed with a shirtless man named DJ while in Los Angeles for the MTV Movie Awards.

The mother of Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, received backlash for the photo, as she’s expecting her third child with ex Chris Lopez this summer.

Her ex-husband Marroquin, who is father of her son Lincoln, told Radar of the steamy snap, “It’s just sad. It makes me sad for the boys. I have nothing else to say about her.”

Marroquin also tweeted once the photo surfaced, “I’m disgusted.”

Lowry’s baby daddy Lopez didn’t stay silent either, as he confirmed to fans that he is not the man in the photo.

“I wanna vent but I know it ain’t safe,” he tweeted. “It’s always some s**t when I get on here.”

He then posted, “I knew I matured when I realized every situation doesn’t need a reaction. Sometimes you just gotta leave people to do the lame s**t they do.”

But a source close to Lowry exclusively told Radar that they’re just friends.

“They were just hanging out,” the insider told Radar. “She was in bed because her feet were so swollen. DJ was in LA for something else and hung out with her, Amber [Portwood] and Matt [Baier] when he was done.”

Lowry and DJ responded to the backlash by retweeting, “Get that hate out of your blood folks.” DJ added, “Get that hate out ya heart, that ain’t how God made ya. Don’t judge me.”

The MTV star will be a single mother when her little one arrives, as she explained how Lopez will not be involved in the child’s life.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” the MTV star wrote on her personal blog. “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

