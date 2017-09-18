Romantic Getaway! Javi & Briana Taking Trip Together After Getting Cozy In NYC

Javi Marroquin‘s romance with his Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus is heating up! After spending the weekend together in New York City, Marroquin exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that they’re reuniting again on another getaway.

Marroquin, 24, and DeJesus, 23, went out to dinner together in New York City on Saturday, September 16.

DeJesus even posted a photo of Marroquin holding her youngest daughter Stella with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez. She captioned the sweet snap, “Daddy Javi.”

The duo then hit Tao Downtown for a wild night of drinking and dancing.

“It was actually a lot of fun,” Marroquin told Radar of their weekend together. “I did enjoy this weekend.”

Although he admitted that their relationship is up in the air, he revealed that they are hanging out again soon.

“We have some plans for next week with Disney and stuff,” he said. “So we’ll see!”

But what does his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry think of their possible new romance?

Although she tweeted, “Lmao what a joke,” she exclusively told Radar, “I don’t really have thoughts on it. I wish him the best.”

Marroquin previously told Radar that he would be “open to dating” his co-star.

“She’s a really cool girl,” he confessed. “Her whole family is awesome. She’s really beautiful. We text back and forth. We’ll see what happens.”

His romance with DeJesus comes after Marroquin split from ex-girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

“I love Lauren, but unfortunately it didn’t work out,” Marroquin told Radar. “I’m learning not everyone wants the attention. Dating someone on a TV show is tough. I think Lauren had a hard time adjusting to that and I had a hard time understanding that.”

Do you think Marroquin and DeJesus should date? Tell us in the comments!

