Jamie Lynn Spears’ Mom Says ‘Miracles Can Happen’ Amid Maddie’s Recovery

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears‘ mother is “keeping the faith” after her granddaughter Maddie Aldridge‘s horrific ATV accident.

Amid the 8-year-old’s recovery, Lynne Spears, 61, posted a quote about “miracles” to her personal Facebook page, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Where there is hope, there is faith, where there is faith, miracles can happen,” the meme read.

“Keeping the faith…truth,” she captioned the post.

As Radar previously reported, Maddie’s mom Jamie Lynn, 25, and her husband Jamie Watson, 34, attempted to rescue their little girl after she swerved into a pond with her off-road vehicle and became submerged in water on Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics were able to save Maddie after she spent several minutes under water. The unconscious child was reportedly airlifted to a New Orleans area hospital.

Fortunately, two days later, she awoke, the family confirmed in a statement.

Maddie’s father, Jamie Lynn’s ex Casey Aldridge, 28, was also by her side.

Aunt Britney, 35, even canceled rehearsals for her Las Vegas performance residency to rush home to Louisiana, sources exclusively told Radar yesterday.

“Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece,” she posted on Instagram.

