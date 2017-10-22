Dangerous Curves! J Lo Flaunts Pert Derriere In New Instagram Video

Jennifer Lopez showed that she still has some dangerous curves on Sunday by posting a racy video clip to her Instagram.

The 60 seconds teaser – which flaunted her famous booty – got nearly 900,000 views from her huge 67 million plus followers.

The mother-of-two simply captioned it: Follow me

Follow me… A film by @ellenvonunwerth @papermagazine #Vegas #allIhave #vegasstrong❤️ A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

In the ‘Show Girls’ style clip she is seen wearing a see through web of jewels covering her body and giving a view of her famous derriere as she walks up some stairs.

No doubt her famous boyfriend Alex Rodriguez got to approve of the sexy montage that was directed byphotographer Ellen von Unwerth for Paper Magazine.

The video, titled ‘Show Girl’ features images from the shoot inspired by the star’s Las Vegas residency, ‘All I Have’ at Axis in the Planet Hollywood Casino.

Set against a soundtrack of Portugal. The Man’s hit, ‘Feel It Still’, the grainy vid starts off with J.Lo in a launderette throwing some underwear into a washing machine.

It then follows the star into a dressing room before the words ‘Show Time’ flash onto the screen.

J.Lo is seen flashing her toned tummy in a bra, panties and a pink dressing gown trimmed with ostrich feathers as she closes the washer.

The performer is then seen in ever-more sexy and sparkly outfits as she makes her way on and off stage.

Lopez cancelled three recent performances in Las Vegas in the aftermath of the recent mass shooting in Sin City.

Citing “respect to the victims and families of the tragedies in Las Vegas,” she decided not to perform her ‘All I Have’ shows.

