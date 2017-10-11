Ivanka Trump Shut Down Tom Brady, Mom Ivana Confirms In Tell-All

Ivanka Trump could have had a romance with Tom Brady — but the blond beauty turned down an opportunity to date the NFL superstar, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Ivanka’s mom, Ivana, detailed how her ex-husband Donald Trump wanted to set up their daughter with the football player in her new memoir, Raising Trump.

“Ivanka didn’t tell me much about her dating life between the cocky guy and Jared [Kushner]. I heard rumors about athletes and movie stars, but I didn’t intrude or ask for the details,” she said. “She was a grown woman. If she wanted to talk to me about her boyfriends, I was always there for her, but she preferred to keep her personal life to herself.”

PHOTOS: President Trump! The 8 Most Shocking Moments Of America’s Wildest Night EVER

“At one point, Donald wanted her to date Tom Brady, the quarterback,” she added. “He said, ‘You have to meet him!’ But Ivanka wasn’t into it.”

Donald even told Playboy that he would love for Ivanka to bring Tom home, saying: “I think he’s a great character. I got to know him when he was a judge at a jitterbug contest I entered after the Patriots won the Super Bowl. He’s a winner, and by that I mean every time he needs to make the pass he makes it. You have other guys in the NFL and in life who have all the equipment but don’t make the pass. I think Tom’s a great guy, and I think he and Ivanka would make a great combination. My daughter has a boyfriend and she’s happy with him, but Tom Brady would make any father-in-law proud.”

Ivanka, 35, went on to marry Kushner, 36, in 2009 and Brady, 40, married Gisele Bundchen the same year.

PHOTOS: President Trump Makes Plans To Bond With The Queen Over A Round Of Golf

Brady was invited to the White House to celebrate his Super Bowl win with the New England Patriots just last month, but he declined to join Donald, 71, and his team in the festivities.

It was rumored at the time that Gisele, 37, prohibited him from going due to her jealousy, with Anthony Scaramucci saying: “There could be a little bit of jealousy there and protection and possession of Tom Brady, and she probably didn’t want him to go.”

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.