Romance Rumor – Is Kris Jenner Dating A Nigerian Billionaire?

Is Kris Jenner dating a Nigerian billionaire?

Rumors are circulating the Internet that she has finally called it quits with Corey Gamble, 36, and has been seeing a new man, Christopher Cunningham, on the ‘down-low’.

He is reportedly a Nigerian billionaire who is the heir of his father’s oil empire.

Interestingly, the 61-year-old Kardashian matriarch is also reportedly about to sell up in Calabasas and move to Manhattan Beach according to reports.

Her pregnant daughter, Kylie Jenner, has been relying heavily on her mom in recent times as she copes with her shock baby news.

Things seemed to have cooled between Jenner and Gamble with the pair not posting any images together on social media for over a year.

She admitted on the Ellen Degeneres Show that she was not looking to wed her much younger beau.

However, they were photographed together back in August enjoying a meal together at Nobu in West Hollywood while they also went to St.Tropez in France back in July.

It remains to be seen if there is any substance to these latest romance rumors surrounding the ‘Momager’.

