Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks Switches Off Instagram Comments After Online Abuse!

He might be ‘hot’ but he’s not very popular on Instagram right now.

Jeremy Meeks switched off the ‘comments section’ of his account over the weekend after receiving a barrage of abuse from angry followers.

The attacks came as he continued to flaunt his relationship with Topshop heiress Chloe Green after leaving his wife Melissa Meeks for her this summer.

Fans can only interact with the ‘hot felon’ via Instagram by liking his images which is just as well because some of the comments were less than complimentary.

Meeks has 1.3 million followers on the platform which still has an image of him posing with his two sons which he posted on July 4, 2017, when he returned Stateside after being photographed kissing Chloe Green on a yacht in Turkey.

Green, 26, was soon forced to delete her Instagram following the shocking images, after followers trolled a gloating post she shared as she snuggled up to the married male model.

Heartbroken wife Melissa, 38, has removed him from all off her social media accounts while she has been receiving thousands of messages of support since their split.

