Hollywood Snubs Steve! Stars Refuse To Go On Heinous Host Harvey’s L.A. Talk Show

Steve Harvey has been given the cold shoulder by Hollywood! The phony funnyman can’t recruit a single big-name celebrity to guest on his talk show after RadarOnline.com exclusively exposed his sleazy history of lies, bigamy and bigotry!

“It’s a disaster!” one insider tattled to Radar. “Execs assumed moving Steve from Chicago to L.A. would make it easier to get stars on his show. It hasn’t worked. Steve has zero relationships with Hollywood, and he’s hired people who tell him ‘yes’ instead of producers connected to A-list managers and publicists.”

It’s the latest evidence Harvey’s meteoric rise from homeless to high-and-mighty has flamed out.

His downfall began last November when Radar exposed recordings revealing the cigar-chomping menace spewing racist hate.

Soon after came revelations Harvey, 60, had issued an insulting edict for The Steve Harvey Show staffers to “not come into my dressing room unless invited. Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak to you directly.”

A Radar previously reported Harvey had been accused of “using sleazy intimidation tactics, crooked bagmen and hired thugs to do his dirty work — all in order to cheat on his own family!”

Thanks to that bombshell, “All of Hollywood now knows how Steve walked out on his pregnant wife Marcia and their twin daughters to follow his dream of becoming a comedian — and how his former family had to take him to court to obtain almost $40,000 in back child support!” dished a source.

We also revealed how Steve allegedly duped second wife Mary — and the judge overseeing their 2005 divorce — by hiding assets.

“The deeper you look into Steve’s past, the more shocking it becomes,” snapped a source. “Frankly, there doesn’t seem to be one single shred of decency to him as a man, father, husband or entertainer!”

Hollywood has gotten that memo — and is shunning Steve and his new show, sources said.

“If he’s lucky he’ll be able to book a few Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and some celebrity chefs,” sniffed one insider. “But that’s about the extent of the talent to expect on his show!”

