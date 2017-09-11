Holly Bobo Murder Trial: Gun, Skeletal Remains & Gruesome Details In Opening Statements

Accused Holly Bobo killer Zachary Adams‘ trial will begin at 9 am CST on Monday and RadarOnline.com has a direct livestream!

Bobo was just 20 in 2011 when she was snatched from her rural home in the early morning, causing a nationwide search that only ended when her skeletal remains were found by hunters in a remote area in 2014.’

Adams was charged with first degree kidnap, rape and murder in her death, and a jury of eight women and seven men was selected on Sept. 9 to determine his fate.

A gun was found over Memorial Day weekend that the prosecution called a “critical piece of evidence in the case,” and they revealed in pre-trial hearings that they would be showing the jury Bobo’s “skeletal remains.”

Zachary’s brother, Dylan Adams, was also charged in Bobo’s murder as was a third man, Jason Autry, who worked out a plea deal with prosecutors and was expected to testify during the trial.

Bobo’s mother, father and brother were in court for the jury selection and were expected to attend every day of the trial.

