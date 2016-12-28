Holiday Nightmare! Judge Postpones Jim & Amber’s Virgin Airlines Lawsuit

Jim and Amber Marchese have hit a roadblock in their suit against Virgin Airlines, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Their judge extended Virgin’s deadline to respond to the Marriage Boot Camp couple’s complaint until January 4, 2017 — after it was already extended from the November deadline!

As Radar previously reported, Jim and Amber are suing the airline and flight attendant Moriah Rosser for defamation, negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution, false imprisonment breach of contract, breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing and unreasonable refusal to transport passengers.

The ex-RHONJ stars filed the suit in October, following Jim’s April 20 arrest for domestic violence. They claimed in their petition that Rosser was a fan of the show that “did not like James” and falsely reported an incident to airport police.

The couple is seeking compensatory and consequential damages for her actions, as well as their attorneys’ fees.

