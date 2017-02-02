Heather’s Revenge! Dubrow Secretly Shopping Solo Spin-Off Show

Heather Dubrow is done with The Real Housewives of Orange County, but RadarOnline.com has learned she isn’t done with reality TV!

The fan fave shocked fans last week when Bravo announced that she would not be returning to pick any more oranges with the controversial cast for Season 12.

In a lengthy statement, the 48-year-old wife of famed plastic surgeon and star of E!’s Botched, Dr. Terry Dubrow, 58, told her fans, “I have decided to go in another direction and do what’s best for my family and career.”

PHOTOS: NOBODY’S SAFE! Heather Unleashes Another OUTRAGEOUS Tirade, PLUS 7 Other Wild Fights Dubrow Started!

And now, Radar has exclusively learned what direction that might be!

According to a network insider, in addition to those four massive projects, Heather wants to add her own show to her growing empire.

VIDEO: Cast Shakeup! Vicki Gunvalson & Kelly Dodd’s Fate On ‘RHOC’ Uncovered

“Heather is working on a solo project and it is most likely going to be with E! network, which, along with Bravo, is part of the NBCUniversal family,” a source close to production told Radar.

“She is being super hush-hush about this and not even her close friends, or her former cast mates, know what it is,” the insider said. “But it will most likely focus just on her and her family http://radaronline.com/photos/heather-dubrow-beach-body-vacation-black-bikini-rhoc-pics/, not the other RHOC girls.

Do you think that Heather Dubrow should get her own spin-off? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.