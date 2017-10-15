Royal Plan! Has Meghan Markle Quit Suits To Marry Prince Harry

Rumors are circulating that Meghan Markle is to quit her show ‘Suits’.

And this would clear the path for her to get engaged to 33-year-old British Royal Prince Harry.

Markle has reportedly quit the Canadian based drama where she has played feisty paralegal, Rachel Zane, on the popular US drama is 2011.

The stunning actress has reportedly told TV bosses that she will not be returning for the show’s eighth season next year.

The 36-year-old brunette beauty will reportedly wrap up filming next month, with the couple said to announce their plans to wed before the festive period.

