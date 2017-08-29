‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams’ Wife Makes Explosive Allegations In Nasty Divorce

The nasty divorce between Jesse Williams and his estranged wife has turned toxic.

The mother of his two children made explosive allegations about his out-of-control temper and nonstop bed-hopping!

Now, she’s asked the court to intervene — because she’s scared for their kids, RADARONLINE.COM can exclusively reveal!

According to legal documents, Aryn Drake-Lee claimed the skirt-chasing “Grey’s Anatomy” star exposed their tiny tots to a “revolving door” of women!

She demanded a judge order the actor to keep ladyloves away from Sadie, 3, and Maceo, 2 — until Jesse has a relationship that lasts at least six months.

Aryn also alleged Jesse’s temper ignited a disturbing road rage incident in which he argued with a neighbor,

“he aggressively pursued him in his car” and threatened to kill him — while their toddlers were in the vehicle!

The couple had been together for 13 years, but recently Jesse’s been spotted romancing “Friday Night Lights” beauty Minka Kelly.