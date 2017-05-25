Take That Tamra! Gretchen Rossi Returning To ‘RHOC’

Season 12 of Real Housewives of Orange County is gearing up to be the NASTIEST season ever!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the cast – which currently consists of Vicki Gunvalson, 55, Tamra Judge, 49, Shannon Beador, 53, Meghan King Edmonds, 32, and Kelly Dodd, 44 – will be getting a blast from the past this upcoming season: former housewife, Gretchen Rossi!

“Gretchen Rossi is returning for Season 12 as a ‘friend’ and she has already filmed scenes with Vicki and Kelly,” a Bravo insider dished.

As previously reported, when last season ended, Gunvalson and BFF Dodd, were in an all-out war with Judge over claims that Judge was trying to have Gunvalson booted from the show.

And as Judge’s alliance with Beador and Edmonds strengthened, so did Gunvalson’s close friendship with Dodd and Rossi!

“Obviously Gretchen was brought back on to finish what she started with Tamra. With Vicki and Kelly by her side, she is more ready than ever to take Tamra down,” the source told Radar.

According to the source, Rossi, 38, has also filmed scenes with new cast members, Lydia McLaughlin, 36, and Peggy Sulahian, to!

Said the source, “It’s unclear what Bravo is going to use and what they are not going to use at this time, but Gretchen seems to get along well with everyone she has filmed with so far. Vicki is already pushing to bring her back as a full-time cast member for Season 13.”

