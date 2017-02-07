Headed For Defeat? Gisele’s Dad Dishes On Her Marriage To Tom

Gisele Bundchen is celebrating her husband Tom Brady‘s incredible Super Bowl victory, but not long ago she was ready to declare defeat in her marriage to the New England football player.

The retired supermodel’s father, Valdir Bundchen, recently spoke exclusively to RadarOnline.com at the family home in Horizontia, Brazil, about the current state of his daughter’s once-troubled marriage to Brady.

According to Valdir, Brady, 39, has finally showed that he is “absolutely dedicated” to Gisele and their two children, Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4, during a “magical” Christmas they all spent at the couple’s multi-million dollar Boston home.

PHOTOS: Gisele Bundchen’s Bikini Body Over The Years

“Tom was working hard with the Patriots but every day when he came home from training he be would 100 percent committed to spending quality time with Gisele and the children,” Valdir told Radar.

“He really wanted to given them all the attention he could. It was great to see.”

As Radar reported, Gisele, 36, and Brady’s marriage was rocked in 2015 after the nanny accused of having an affair with Ben Affleck was spotted in a private jet wearing Brady’s super bowl rings.

However, Valdir told Radar there was “too much speculation” about Brady and his little girl, who wed in 2009.

PHOTOS: First Sighting! Gisele Bundchen Spotted With No Makeup After Runway Retirement Announcement

“Too may people comment on Gisele without knowing the truth,” Valdir said, adding, “Ultimately, one of the things I have always taught my children is that there is nothing more important than family.”

“Other people don’t care about you being happy, only you can make that happen,” he continued. “I think it is a lesson they have learned.”

Valdir also revealed that Gisele will spend the next two years deciding what new projects to get involved in now that she has retired from the catwalk after a 20-year reign at the top.

However, Brady’s post-victory career is still up in the air, potentially causing friction between the two.

PHOTOS: Fond Farewell! Gisele Bundchen Walks The Runway One Last Time

“He is a competitor and thinks he has another five years in him. He thinks he can win again!” an insider recently told Radar.

“His life revolves around two things: his sport and his family,” admitted Valdir, a self-professed Patriots fan. But Brady, he insisted, “is dedicated to both and loves them both very much.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.