Frail Larry King Does Errands After Revealing He Beat Lung Cancer

You can’t keep Larry King down and the beloved TV host recently beat lung cancer.

But King, 83, was spotted looking thin and frail in Beverly Hills this weekend while doing errands. He put his hands in his pockets to ward off the unexpected Los Angeles cool down.

The TV chat titan immediately underwent surgery in Los Angeles on July 17, as US Weekly reported, after he found out about his shocking lung cancer diagnosis during a routine procedure.

“I go for my checkup and they say, ‘Let’s do a chest X-ray, and the doctor said to me, ‘Something looks funny,'” he recalled. “They said the spot looked pretty small. I then did a CAT scan then a PET scan and then he said to me, ‘You have lung cancer, but it looks very small, in the beginning stages.'”

Post-surgery, “The doctor said to me, ‘It was malignant but you were in the first stage. If it had stayed and we didn’t find it, you would have had trouble in two or three years, but we got it and you were lucky,'” King said.

“They showed me my latest chest X-ray, which is all clear. It was fun to see where that spot was and there is no spot now. They took off 20 percent of the lung.”

King went right back to work but fears for his health are valid as the host, who stopped smoking 30 years ago after a heart attack, battled prostate cancer in the past.

Doctors have told him his early years as a smoker likely caused his lung cancer.

In 2016, King fell on his hands and knees on the street in Beverly Hills. But he dusted himself off with the help of a pal and was fine after the scary incident caught by photographers.

The star suffered personal sorrow earlier this year when one of his wives, former Playboy bunny Alene Akins, passed away.

