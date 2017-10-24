Fergie Breaks Down In Tears Over Divorce: ‘I Wanted To Stay Married Forever’

During a heartbreaking interview with Wendy Williams, 53, Fergie, 42, opened up like never before about her divorce from baby daddy Josh Duhamel, 44.

While at first she seemed reluctant to talk about her failed marriage, the “Love Is Pain” singer eventually gave in, telling Wendy of her split: “It wasn’t my plan. I wanted to stay married forever.”

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Fergie went on to reminisce about her relationship with Josh, saying that they began dating seriously in 2004 and were together five years before tying the knot in January 10, 2009.

The show host explained Fergie and Josh’s first meeting, saying that when the actor first saw her at an event, he asked his team to get in touch with hers and arrange a meeting.

Hearing Wendy tell the story of her early days with Josh, Fergie got choked up, adding that he is and “always will be” very handsome.

“I love Josh, he’s the father of my child, we forever have that project together and we’re doing the best we can,” she said, holding back tears.

Photos of her, Josh and their son Axl, 3, soon began flashing in the background, to which the crowd let out a joint “Aww!”

Fergie could no longer hold in her sadness. “You’re making me cry,” she said, wiping her eyes.

Putting an end to the sad conversation, Wendy explained to viewers that Fergie and Josh decided to separate in February, seven months before they announced it to the public.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” Fergie and Duhamel said in a joint statement to PEOPLE about their breakup this past September 14. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

