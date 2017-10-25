Rock ‘N’ Roll Star Fats Domino Dies At 89

Iconic Rock ‘n’ Roll piano player Fats Domino has died, RadarOnline.com has learned. The legendary musician took his final brat this Wednesday morning in his home.

The R&B pianist dominated the musical charts from the 1940s to the 1960s, and sources says he never lost his zest for life.

PHOTOS: Musical Icon B.B. King Dead At 89 –– A Look Back At His Life In 13 Shots

During a frightening incident following 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, Fats Domino was trapped in the second floor of his New Orleans home and rescued days later by a boat who recovered him from his balcony. After the horrific scare, he moved in with his daughter, Adonica.

While the flood ruined his entire home and beloved piano, all Fats Domino had to say of the matter was “Whatever goes up gotta come down some kinda way.”

PHOTOS: Inside Robin Williams’ Secret Hell –– How His ‘Callous’ & ‘Cold’ Wife Made Life Miserable Before His Tragic Suicide

Rick Coleman and other sources close to the late star claimed he was always a positive sunny person who brought joy to everyone’s life. He was relaxed, understanding and only focused on his family and his music.

“As far as I know, the music makes people happy,” he said during a TV interview, according to Nola.com “I know it makes me happy.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.