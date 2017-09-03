Disgusted Fans Blast Farrah Abraham For Busty Onesie Lingerie Photo

Farrah Abraham took to Instagram this weekend to share a photo of herself wearing risque onesie lingerie—and her “fans” hit the roof!

Social media users melted down after seeing Abraham, 26, sitting in a swing poolside in Tulum, Mexico, wearing a white one-piece that left little to the imagination.

Abraham showed off her bust and the rest of the front of her body.

As ibtimes reported, one critic wrote online, “Ewww! Seriously Farrah! You look disgusting. Lingerie is meant for the bedroom not outside where other people can see you #growup.

Another addressed Abraham scornfully, “Why are you walking around in your lingerie? Seriously have respect for yourself!”

Other people took potshots at Abraham’s famous plastic surgery — with one writing on her Instagram account, “Her face is always Halloween ready. The plastic is starting to melt!”

Abraham watchers don’t like her new orange hair, either, with one complaining, “Damn, you look like you ate the Little Mermaid.”

The whole show, however, was nothing new for Abraham, known for displaying her butt and bikini body every chance she gets.

The reality TV star recently underwent vaginal rejuvenation and butt-tightening plastic surgery, as Radar has reported.

A hater wrote, “I’m sorry but definitely could have been a role model for young girls but you decided to run for the fame and make it all about being famous and all about you.”

Another added, “Poor Sophia being left with a nanny again.”

In the past, Abraham, who shocked America with her Back Door Teen Mom porno, has shrugged to Us Weekly, “I think it’s just best to ignore negativity and only welcome positivity in your life and I think that shows for Sophia and hopefully myself over the years and I’m just really happy about that.”

