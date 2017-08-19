Family Of Assistant Sue Joel Silver Over Her Drowning On Jennifer Aniston’s Honeymoon

It was a happy occasion that went terribly wrong.

And now the family of, Carmel Musgrove, have sued Hollywood producer Joel Silver over her mystery drowning during Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s honeymoon.

Musgrove was only 28 when she drowned on the South Pacific island in August 2015.

And her family are claiming that she was fed alcohol and drugs by other guests at the event and they have sued Silver in connection with her death.

According to documents filed on Friday in Los Angeles Court Silver, 65, chartered a private jet to Bora Bora for $82,698, bringing family members and colleagues along for the luxury honeymoon celebration at the Four Seasons Resort.

His assistant Musgrove accompanied the party which included famous guests like Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney, Jason Bateman plus Aniston’s former Friends co-star Courteney Cox, and Chelsea Handler.

Also in attendance was Silver Pictures employee Martin Herold, a co-defendant whom the complaint alleges had an on-and-off sexual relationship with Musgrove.

On August 18, 2015, Musgrove went on a fishing trip with the Silver family from 9am to 2pm and consumed alcohol, and then joined them for a lunch where she consumed further alcohol, according to the suit.

Musgrove had joined the famous producer as an Intern and had worked for him for three years at the time of her death.

After a dinner on the 18th the suit says that Musgrove and Martin exchanged flirtatious messages by email.

According to the complaint the two then met and consumed cocaine and marijuana together in his suite with Herold telling police she left around 11pm.

There are no indications the two had sex at that time with Musgrove likely on her menstrual cycle, according to the complaint.

The last person to see Musgrove alive was a Four Seasons staffer who brought a pack of matches to her own room shortly after midnight where she stuck her head out the door.

The last sign that Musgrove was alive was an e-mail sent at 7.04am on August 19, if it was in fact sent by her, oddly her Instagram password was changed.

A ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign was placed on her door even although it was empty – according to the suit after Silver told hotel employees to enter the room – the bay window was open.

A police search of the room found two wine glasses by the bar, evidence of marijuana and cocaine use, her wet swimsuit on the floor and the bed made.

Police found her body in the early morning hours of August 20 on the shore about 500 yards from her bungalow.

The medical examiner declared that she drowned as a result of five combined factors: overconsumption of alcohol, consumption of cocaine, fatigue caused by overwork, heat stroke after the fishing trip and a midnight swim during unfavorable weather conditions.

The lawsuit alleges the defendants conduct contributed to the first four of those factors.

