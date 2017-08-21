‘I Looked Like A Monster!’ Admits Teen Who Livestreamed Dying Sister During Car Crash

Obdulia Sanchez, the teen who killed her sister in a car crash during a Facebook live revealed a shocking confession about murdering her sibling.

The 18-year-old spoke with local station, KGPE on the phone from the Merced County Jail, admitting, “I didn’t even know I looked like a monster — like, I look like a freaking horrible monster,” Obdulia said.”That was not my intention at all.”

As Radar readers know, on July 21, around 6:40 PM, Obdulia was driving on a highway in Los Banos California with her sister Jacqueline and another 14-year-old girl. Horrifying video showed the vehicle abruptly flipping over ejecting both girls out of the car. Jacqueline died at the scene. The other teen experienced severe injury to her right leg.

“I just seen [the video] on Sunday and I just started crying. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe I did that. If I would’ve known that that would’ve happened that day I would have never left the house ever,” the horrified teen said. “She’s 14. She’s like my mini-me — like my best friend. She looked just like me. Any time I look at her, it’s like I’m looking at myself. It makes me like — it makes me really sad that she’s gone.”

Sanchez admitted that she regularly livestream’s and uses social media while driving.

“We do it all the time — all the time. Trust me, it’s like a reflex. Like, I haven’t crashed, you know?” she said. “Everybody does it. Everybody does. They take Snapchats. Everybody does it. Why Not? People take video of them in cars, like, all the time. And I’m only 18 — we’re still young.”

If convicted of all charges, Obdulia faces up to 13 years and eight months in prison, police told Radar.

Court records show she remains in jail with a bail set at $560,000.

