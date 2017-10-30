Eva Longoria Breaks Leg On Spanish Vacation, Sports Clunky Medical Boot At Work

Eva Longoria broke her leg while on a ritzy European vacation, RadarOnline.com has learned, but the actress is not letting her injury slow her down!

As The Blast reported, the Desperate Housewives star was spotted walking around Spain with a medical boot after doctors told her to rest her aggravated tendons and broken bone.

The brunette beauty has been in the area filming two separate projects – as a director!

While ideally she should be on bed rest for a few weeks, her busy lifestyle does not allow her to do so, hence the boot.

Longoria – who is rumored to be undergoing IVF to conceive her first child – is expected to walk around in her funky new footwear for about three weeks.

The show must go on!

