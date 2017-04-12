Erika Girardi Blasts Dorit Kemsley & Her ‘Nasty’ Husband, PK, Over Pantygate

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Reunion Part I started off slowly and shockingly polite with all the ladies looking stunning, of course. Glam squads on call.

But then it started to pick up speed when Pantygate was brought up yet again. Was it finally put to bed? Hardly.

To refresh, Erika Girardi, was caught not wearing underwear earlier in the season and Dorit Kemsley along with her husband, PK, couldn’t let the topic go.

At one point, PK told his wife he “enjoyed” the view, insinuating the entertainer did it on purpose.

Erika explained that just because her stage persona, Erika Jayne, is provocative, doesn’t mean that’s her in everyday life.

She confessed, “That’s not the same thing as having someone look up your skirt and then say, ‘I quite like the view,’ and then imply that’s something I did on purpose.”

Erika’s words fell on deaf ears. “I never stood staring at you. It’s just absolute nonsense,” PK fired back. “I caught a glance and then at that point, I never looked again.”

Then the real estate investor attempted to defend his wife, claiming she was only making light of an awkward situation and didn’t mean any malice.

“Maybe I did get involved where I shouldn’t have gotten involved. Dorit’s very capable of handling herself. More often than not, my input wasn’t much appreciated,” PK acknowledged.

But Erika was fed up with the excuses. She said, “I’m not calling her a nasty person — I’m calling you a nasty person for saying that s**t about me.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Reunion Part II airs next Tuesday at 9pm ET on Bravo.