Emmy’s Most Hated! Sean Spicer Trashed By Celebs Backstage At Awards

A-list guests at the Emmy Awards were shocked when ousted White House press secretary Sean Spicer made a surprise cameo on stage last night — shocked AND furious!

The former government official — who was infamously portrayed as a deranged lunatic by Melissa McCarthy on Saturday Night Live — received a very unwelcome reception backstage at the Hollywood awards ceremony, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Sean got so much s**t,” a source told Radar. “While some celebs were flat-out rude to him, there were a couple that said really nasty things to him. People were asking production what the hell he was doing there!”

The 45-year-old “held his head high” and ignored the haters, the source added, perhaps because he’s so eager to make powerful new friends.

“It was so obvious that he is desperate to sway public opinion and make a new career in television,” the insider explained.

“Spicey” left the awards soon after his cameo.

As Radar previously reported, Spicer took the stage to discuss the size of the audience, in an obvious jab to President Trump‘s inauguration controversy.

