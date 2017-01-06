Smackdown! Ellen Takes On Gay-Bashing Preacher In NASTY Secret Phone Call

LGBTQ right advocate Ellen DeGeneres will not tolerate bigotry — and she’s not afraid to shut down the haters!

An insider told RadarOnline.com that the talk show host was stunned to learn that scheduled guest Kim Burrell recently launched a nasty homophobic rant during a sermon at her Houston church. Not only did DeGeneres cancel Burrell’s appearance on her show, the insider claimed that DeGeneres personally called the singer and let her have it!

According to a production source, “the team has never seen Ellen as mad as when she saw the video of Kim making those anti-gay remarks.”

“Ellen freaked out and said that she had to call her herself, which she did,” said the source. “She basically told Kim that she will never, ever, appear on anything that Ellen has anything to do with!”

“Ellen is such a huge supporter of gay rights, and it seemed like she could not believe that Kim would have the nerve to try and appear on her show with the attitude of intolerance that was expressed in her sermon,” the insider told Radar.

After the controversy exploded, DeGeneres sat down with Pharrell Williams, who was slated to sing “I See A Victory” with Burrell for the episode that was set to air today.

DeGeneres told the audience, “She said some very not nice things about homosexuals, so I didn’t feel like that was good of me to have her on the show, to give her a platform, after she’s saying things about me because, as someone who has received a lot of hate and prejudice and discrimination because of who I choose to love, I just don’t understand anyone who has experienced that kind of oppression or anything like that.

Among her other slurs, Burrell said that “perverted” gay people will die of their “sins” in 2017.

