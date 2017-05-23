Brother Of Murdered Duggar Friend Claims Family Is ‘Struggling’ After Tragedy

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are still reeling one week after they announced the shocking murder of their close friend in their adopted home country, El Salvador. And now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the identity of the tragic victim: Salvadorian father and grandfather, German Daniel Serrano Orellana.

German, who as Duggar and Dillard claimed, was kidnapped, killed, and later discovered by family in a nearby river, worked alongside the Counting On couple for SOS Ministries, a Christian non-profit, his brother, Geovani, confirmed to RadarOnline.com in an exclusive interview.

“We are bad, but we must continue struggling with the help of God,” Geovani told Radar in Spanish, adding that the death was gang-related.

The central American country “is very dangerous,” he revealed.

Sadly, Geovani doesn’t believe that cops are investigating the homicide.

“My mother is very sad,” he said.

As Radar previously reported, pregnant Jill, 26, and Derick, 28, fled the country with their 2-year-old toddler, Israel, just days after the murder. They are now in their native Arkansas, awaiting 19-year-old sister Joy Anna’s upcoming wedding.

The reality TV pair has not yet commented on when or if they will return to El Salvador to continue their missionary work.

